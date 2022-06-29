Manabadi, TS SSC Result 2022 at bse.telangana.gov.in Tomorrow: Know Websites to Check Telangana 10th Marks

The Telangana Board is set to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 result for this year on June 30. Students who appeared in Telangana class 10 exams 2022 will be able to view their scores on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in, once out. The results are scheduled to be out on 11:30 am. The TS SSC results are being declared after a long gap of two years.

More than 5 lakh students took the TS SSC exams which were held from May 23 to June 1 in an offline mode after two years of an alternative mode of assessment due to covid-19 pandemic. In both 2021 and 2020 all students who registered for the TS SSC were promoted to TS inter-first year. With this year’s results, the impact of the pandemic will also be known.

TS SSC Results 2022: Websites to Check Score

With a large number of students, teachers, and educators checking the results, it is critical that students refer to the websites first and also to the correct and official sites. Here is the list of official websites one can refer to –

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in

— manabadi.co.in

— result.cgg.gov.in

To qualify for the passing criteria set by the Telangana Board, pupils have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. It is to be noted that in the subjects with practicals, students are required to pass the theory and practical exams separately. Passing marks on a 100-mark paper is 40 whereas passing marks on an 80-mark paper is 20. However, those who get failed in one or two subjects will have a chance to take the compartment exams.

In 2021, the Telangana TS SSC exams were not conducted owing to the COVID-19 situation. The evaluation was done on the basis of internal marks and all the students were promoted to the next standard. The overall pass percentage in the 2019 Telangana class 10 result stood at 92.43. While in 2018, the pass percentage was 83.78, less than the pass percentage of the year 2017 which was 84.15.

