Telangana TS SSC Result LIVE Updates: Over 5.21 Lakh Students to Check Marks Memo at bse.telangana.gov.in Today

TS SSC Result LIVE Updates: Over 5.21 lakh students will be getting their SSC results today. Telangana Education Department will declare the result without conducting the exams. The state board has decided to pass all the students, however, the individual marks memos will release today at the official websites, tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in, and news18.com.

This year, the result is being prepared by scaling up the FA marks. Usually, the FA or formative assessment marks for only 20 per cent of the total evaluation, however, this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of the exams could be held, hence, the result is being prepared by this criterion.

The education department has divided that no students will be failed this year. Every student will be given the minimum passing marks. Students will be able to download their detailed marks memos from the official websites from 11:30 onwards.