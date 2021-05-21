education-career

Telangana TS SSC Result LIVE Updates: Over 5.21 Lakh Students to Check Marks Memo at bse.telangana.gov.in Today
Telangana TS SSC Result LIVE Updates: Over 5.21 Lakh Students to Check Marks Memo at bse.telangana.gov.in Today

TS SSC Result LIVE Updates: Students can download their marks memos from the official websites, tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in, and news18.com.

News18.com | May 21, 2021, 08:32 IST
ts ssc result 2021, telangana ssc result, manabadi, ts ssc result 2021 direct link, education news

TS SSC Result LIVE Updates: Over 5.21 lakh students will be getting their SSC results today. Telangana Education Department will declare the result without conducting the exams. The state board has decided to pass all the students, however, the individual marks memos will release today at the official websites, tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in, and news18.com.

This year, the result is being prepared by scaling up the FA marks. Usually, the FA or formative assessment marks for only 20 per cent of the total evaluation, however, this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of the exams could be held, hence, the result is being prepared by this criterion.

The education department has divided that no students will be failed this year. Every student will be given the minimum passing marks. Students will be able to download their detailed marks memos from the official websites from 11:30 onwards.

May 21, 2021 08:32 (IST)

TS SSC Result 2021: Know Passing marks

This year, every student will be given at least the minimum score required to pass the class 10. As per rules, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject out of 100. Of total assessment, 80 marks are for theory and 20 for formative assessment. Students need at least 28 marks out of 80 in theory. This year the marks obtained in FA are being scaled up to 100

May 21, 2021 08:29 (IST)

TS SSC Result 2021: Where to check

Students can check the result at the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. The result will also be available at ‘T App Folio' app. Students can also register with news18.com to check their results. Not only results will be hosted here but students will get notified as and when the result is out.

May 21, 2021 08:21 (IST)

TS SSC Result 2021: 100% Pass Percentage

Since this year because of the pandemic, exams could not be held the Education Department, Telangana has decided to promote all the students to TS Inter first year. Students will be assessed based on internal assessment or FA. Even if a student performs poorly, they will be given minimum marks to be promoted to the next class.

May 21, 2021 08:11 (IST)

TS SSC Result 2021: Date and Time

Telangana Education Department will release the result of over 5.21 lakh students today at 11:30 am. The result has been prepared and was sent for the approval of the Education Minister yesterday. After getting a nod from the Minister the result will be issued today and students will be able to check their marks.

Telangana TS SSC Result LIVE Updates: Over 5.21 Lakh Students to Check Marks Memo at bse.telangana.gov.in Today
TS SSC Result 2021: Check at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result LIVE Updates: State Education Minister is expected to announce the results around 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their results at the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC Board will announce results for over 5.21 lakh students.

