TSBIE Likley to Cancel Telangana Intermediate Exams, Final Decision by Evening

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce its final decision regarding class 12 board exams today evening. Sources in the board have informed news18.com that the exams are canceled and the mode of assessment is being contemplated. The decision will impact over 4 lakh students who were to appear for class 12 board exams.

Earlier, the exams were to be held from May 1 to May 19 and the practical assessments were scheduled between May 29 and June 7. Telangana was among few states which had said that it would continue to hold class 12 or intermediate board exams even when the central government had decided against it. Several options including holding exams for 1.5 hours instead of three hours and asking students to attempt only 50 per cent of the entire question paper were considered. Finally, the state has decided to go with the rest of the boards.

The Telangana Board had already canceled the class 10 exams due to the pandemic. The result for class 10 was announced on the basis of an internal assessment. The board followed an ‘all pass’ policy this year and none of the students were detained in SSC.

This decision to cancel class 12 boards comes after the central government announced the cancellation of class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 1. In its official statement, CBSE said that the assessment will be done on the basis of a “well-defined objective criteria" which will declare result in “a time-bound manner". Furthermore, the board has also given an option to students who are not satisfied with the assessment to appear for exams when the situation is better. The detailed criterion for CBSE is expected by next week.

