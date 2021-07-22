AP Inter Results 2021 Tomorrow at 4 pm, Marks Memo to be Available at bieap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will declare their intermediate or class 12 results tomorrow - July 23 at 4 pm. The results will be declared without holding exams this year based on special criteria. AP was among the few boards which were not in favor of cancelling exams and till the end, the state officials had fought for holding exams.

Eventually, the Andhra Pradesh government decided to cancel exams and assess students based on their performances in classes 10 and 11 (or SSC and Inter 1st year). The state will follow a 70:30 formula, implying for class 12 marks class 10 final year marks will get 70% weightage and class 11 will get 30% weightage.

Over 10.17 lakh students had registered for the exams. These students will be able to check their results at the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, apart from it, partner websites, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. Students can also check results at news18.com by filling in the form below -

Once the result will be declared, students will be able to check their results here. In the meantime they can fill the form above and register to get latest update on the AP Inter results.

Earlier, the state government had formed a high-power committee to finalize the criterion for both class 10 SSC and class 12 inter students. The state education minister Adimulapu Suresh had said earlier that at least 45 days will be required to “conduct and evaluate the intermediate exams."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here