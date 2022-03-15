AP Inter Revised Schedule Released, Exam to Start From April 22

The Board of Intermediate Examination, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has released the revised schedule for Inter first and second-year exams on its official website. As per the new schedule, the theory examination for first Inter will be held from April 22, 2022 while for second Inter exams will start from April 23, 2022. It has, however, not stated the exact reason for deferring the AP Inter practical exams.

Meanwhile, the practical exam dates will be rescheduled, the new dates for practical exams will be released soon. For the datasheet for the practical exams, the board will release the notice on its official website. A notice on the website reads, “Practical exams to be rescheduled dates will be announced shortly." Candidates can keep a check for the can official notification of postponement on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Board had earlier released the Once the practical dates are announced, students can follow these steps to get their hall ticket for the practical exams.

AP Inter First-Year Exam Dates

April 22: Second language

April 25: English

April 27: Mathematics, Botany, Civics

April 29: Maths- I, Zoology , History

May 2: Physics, Economics

May 6: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts, Music

May 9: Public Administrator , Logic , Bridge Course Maths

May 11: Modern Language Paper, Geography

AP Inter Second-Year Exam Dates

April 23: Second Language

April 26: English

April 28: Maths, Botany, Civics

April 30: Mathematics, Zoology, History

May 5: Physics, Economics

May 7: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine arts, music

May 10: Public administrator, logic paper, bridge course math

May 12: Modern language, geography

Exams will be conducted amid social distancing norms. Students need to pass both the theory as well as practical exams in order to pass a subject. The hall tickets will have exam dates, exam venues, and the time allotted to students to appear for the exam. It will also have important instructions to be followed by a student.

Students need to obtain at least 35 marks to be considered to pass AP Inter exams. Every year over five lakh students take the AP Inter second year exams. This year too the number is expected to remain the same.

