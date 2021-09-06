Madhya Pradesh Teacher Shakti Patel Receives National Teachers Award 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind honoured 44 meritorious teachers of the country with the National Teachers Award 2021 on September 5, which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. The teachers across the country were honoured in the virtual programme. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present.

From introducing technology in the field of education and providing free notes to children to giving the importance to teaching the Hindi subject lessons by connecting them with real-life events, 32-year-old Shakti Patel, a primary school teacher posted at Government High School in Patel Bichiya block in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh was honoured with the prestigious National Teachers Award by the President Ram Nath Kovind for his dedication in transforming the education sector in lockdown for school deprived children.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Shakti Patel for the honour through a tweet message. In the Tweet, Chouhan said that the selection of Shakti Patel is indeed a matter of pride for the state. The Chief Minister further said that this honour is an acknowledgment of the determined work done by Patel in the field of education and the contribution of the Shakti is impeccable. On the occasion, State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar also awarded Shakti Patel with an honorarium of Rs. 11000.

According to Free Press Journal, Shakti recorded over 125 educational and motivational videos for the students and uploaded them on YouTube. Simultaneously, he created notes of all subjects that he wanted to distribute among students in his block. Then, to take the education to the next level, Shakti generated QR codes of his YouTube videos and printed them on the notes so that children could find the notes easily.

The National Teachers Awards were introduced in 1958 and its purpose is to recognize the commitment of teachers working in primary and secondary schools across the nation.

