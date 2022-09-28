Mangalore University to Offer 240 Days Maternity, Child Care Leaves to MPhil, PhD Students

The Mangalore University on Tuesday, September 27, held an academic council meeting in which it approved maternity and childcare leave for female students of MPhil and PhD courses. In line with the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC), MU has decided to provide such leaves for a total of 240 days. According to a report by Indian Express, students can apply for these leaves only once during their higher education.

The proposal regarding maternity leave was submitted by Prof Vishwanath-led committee that included Prof Kishori Nayak and Prof Shashirekha. This committee met on July 13 to discuss the matter and eventually presented the proposal to Vice-Chancellor Dr PS Yadapadithaya, who headed the council meeting of Mangalore University.

Also read| After JNU’s Claim of Asking UGC for Rs 56 Crore, UGC Says ‘Not Received Any Proposal’

As per the UGC’s provision, the Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil and PhD Regulations, 2016, female students can be provided maternity leave or childcare leave of up to 240 days during PhD and MPhil.

The UGC, last year, had directed varsities to develop a framework for granting maternity leaves to female students. Additionally, varsities were asked to also frame appropriate rules for offering exemptions related to attendance, extension in date for submitting examination, or other necessary facilities for women students pursuing undergraduate and post-graduate programmes.

Meanwhile, Mangalore University’s academic council recently approved the dual degree programme, allowing students to pursue two degrees at the same time. The regular students of the varsity can pursue the courses via Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode as well as through evening education, said the varsity’s VC Dr PS Yadapadithaya.

“They can pursue a diploma or graduation under this dual programme as explained by National Education Policy (NEP). The programme will be implemented in the academic year of 2023-24 after we formulate the required statutes and regulations. The programme is not applicable to those who are pursuing a PhD,” said the VC. The dual degree programme aims at multidisciplinary and holistic education. Notably, it will offer a wide range of disciplines including professional, technical and vocational subjects to students.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here