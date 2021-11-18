Manipal Global, Salesforce Launches Online Skill Development Course for Graduates, Young Professionals

Manipal Global Education Services has partnered with Salesforce to launch an online skills initiative programme under which training will be imparted to professionals with a maximum of four years of experience. It aims “to launch a skills initiative to build a talent pool of Trailhead certiﬁed professionals with a B2C (Business-to-Consumer) and B2A (Business-to-Academia) model," said the education services company.

The skills initiative programme will have four modules and it will be delivered in the online mode. The course will also include curated projects and real-life case studies. Learning will be hands-on, with an emphasis on mastering the skills, rather than just learning them, the company claims.

After successful completion of the programme, candidates will have to appear for the Salesforce Certified Administrator and Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I product certification exams. Manipal Global will also be providing job assistance along with the certification within the salesforce ecosystem.

“Recent research by International Data Corporation (IDC) cites that the Salesforce ecosystem will create 1,328,200 jobs in India by 2026. 24 per cent of new jobs created in India in the Salesforce customer base this year leverage signiﬁcant digital skills — such as using automation tools, the Internet of Things ( IoT), and other complex applications. The programmes oﬀered are designed to meet the signiﬁcant increase in demand for trained professionals" says Manipal Global Education Services.

TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education Services, said, “This collaboration is a step towards closing the gap between the current educational reality and the business need, by training young learners in advanced technology skills. With this collaboration, MAGE and Salesforce are uniquely positioned to meet the demand for future ready digital skills.”

Ravi Panchanadan, MD & CEO, Manipal Global Education Services, said, “By collaborating with Salesforce, we will work towards eliminating that skill gap. Learners will beneﬁt from the vast experience Manipal oﬀers in imparting quality training in professional learning and emerging technologies. This certiﬁcation will future-proof their career.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.