Manipur Board 12th Exams 2023 Datesheet Released, to be Held from February 23

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Manipur has released the class 12 datesheet 2023 on January 13. The higher secondary examination will commence from February 23, and conclude on April 1. The Manipur board class 12 practical exam will be conducted from April 1 to April 20. Students can download the complete time table from the official website of the board at cohsem.nic.in.

The Manipur board 12th class examination will start with the English language paper and end with the optional language paper. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The time duration is three hours for 100 and 20 marks papers and two hours for 40 and 30 marks papers.

Manipur class 12th datesheet 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Manipur board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notice section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the HSE timetable 2023 link

Step 4: The Manipur board class 12 timetable will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download for further use

Manipur board 12th datesheet 2023

February 23 — English

February 25 — MIL ( Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte) or Alternative English

February 28 — Education, Chemistry, Business Studies

March 3 — History, Biology

March 6 — Political Science, Physics, Accountancy

March 13 — Mathematics

March 15 — Economics, Anthropology

March 17 — Human Ecology and Family Sciences

March 20 — Engineering, Drawing, Sociology

March 23 — Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics

March 25 — Geography, Geology

March 28 — Philosophy, Computer Science

March 30, — Music, Psychology

April 1 — Elective Language: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English

Schools will conduct the 12th practical examination of their own students after obtaining prior approval of the council. The exams will be conducted from April 1 to April 20. The detailed schedule of practical examination will have to be submitted by the institutes to the council officer before February 28, 2023. In case of subjects with less than 10 candidates, such candidates will be linked to other schools arranged by the council.

