Manipur Govt Conducts Pending Class 12 Board Exams from Today, COHSEM Likely to Announce 12th Result by July 15

Manipur government is conducting the class 12 board exams for subjects which were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The pending exams are now being conducted on July 6 (today) and July 7 (tomorrow). Once completed, the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) is expected to announce the Manipur Class 12 board results 2020 by July 15.

L Mahendra, chairman of COHSEM has said that pending exams are being conducted in view of the NEET and JEE Main entrance exams scheduled to be held in the month of September.

“It is crucial that the COHSEM announce the results on time so that the students can prepare for the entrance exams without any disturbance. As such, the board exam for the pending subjects will be held on July 6 and 7,” The Indian Express quoted L Mahendra as saying.

Around 3,618 students are appearing in 51 examination centres today, while 547 students will sit in 24 centres on July 7. Of the total exam centres, 19 are presently being utilised as quarantine centres, hence, preparations have been made for the students to sit for papers in nearby schools.

The Chairman said that strict safety protocols like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing will be followed during the exams.