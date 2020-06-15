Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Manipur HSLC Result 2020 Date: Manipur Board Result for Class 10 Likely to be Announced Today at 2 pm at manresults.nic.in

Manipur Board Result 2020 | The Manipur Board examinations 2020 for class 10 started from February 27 to March 5.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 15, 2020, 9:46 AM IST
Manipur HSLC Result 2020 Date: Manipur Board Result for Class 10 Likely to be Announced Today at 2 pm at manresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

Manipur Board Result 2020 | The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) is all set to announce Manipur HSLC Result 2020 today, June 15, at 2 pm. The Manipur 10th Result 2020 will be released by the examination body on its official website manresults.nic.in. Once the Manipur Board HSLC Result 2020 is out, students will be able to get access to their mark sheet online.

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education, who are responsible for conducting the board examinations from class 10 and class 12 students, had successfully organised the HSLC exams for the year 2019-20. The Manipur Board examinations 2020 for class 10 started from February 27 to March 5.

Students will also be able to check their Manipur HSLC Result 2020 here, and on indiaresults.com.

Manipur Board Result 2020: Following are the simple steps to check class 10 result. Students please make sure that you have the admit card handy.

Step 1: Visit official website.

Step 2: ‘Manipur HSLC Result 2020’ scroll will be visible

Step 3: Once the link is active, click on it

Step 4: Now, you will be asked to enter the roll number and board registration id

Step 5: Congratulations! Manipur Class 10 HSLC Result 2020 is here

For the year 2018-19, the Manipur Board Result for class 10 was released on May 18. The overall passing percentage stood at 74.69%. The pass percentage for boys was 78.93. For girls, the total passing percentage was 76.54%. Bhumika Shamurailatpam topped the examination with 572 out of 600.

