Manipur University Student Found COVID-positive After Appearing for Exam on Campus
Manipur University Student Found COVID-positive After Appearing for Exam on Campus

Student who appeared for on-campus exam tested positive (Image by Shutterstock/ Representational)

The varsity asked all the students who were in the same room as the COVID-positive student to undergo self-quarantine for a week.

A student of the Manipur University was found to be COVID-positive days after he appeared for an exam at the varsity’s campus, an official said on Friday. The student appeared for the BVoc fifth semester examination at room number 437 of the New Social Sciences Block of the varsity on April 6, Registrar W Chandbabu Singh said.

Issuing a circular, the varsity asked all the students who were in that room to undergo self-quarantine for a week. The registrar also asked all the employees and students of the varsity to follow the COVID-related guidelines properly.

first published:April 10, 2021, 14:25 IST