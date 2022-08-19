Manish Sisodia "Best Education Minister of Independent India" Says Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Schools Feature in US Paper

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised the efforts of his deputy Manish Sisodia as government schools in the national capital grabbed the limelight on the front page of The New York Times. Calling Sisodia “the best education minister of independent India”, Kejriwal posted a picture of the news clip. “Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of the US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India,” the CM tweeted. (sic)

The article features stories of the revamp in Delhi schools as the Arvind Kejriwal-led government works on its promise of overhauling the education system. The reports added that close to 2.5 lakh students in the national capital had left private schools in the past five years to shift to government schools. Almost all students who appeared for their final high school examinations last year passed as compared to 97 per cent in 2012, the report adds, citing data provided by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city.

Also read| From Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, List of States Where Schools Are Closed Due to Janmasthami

The government schools in Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 96.29 per cent for class 12 this year, which is higher than the overall pass percentage of the country — 92.71 per cent, however, for class 10, Delhi government schools recorded a pass percentage of 81.27 per cent which is lower than the country average of 94.40 per cent.

Wishing the Delhi CM on his birthday, August 16, Manish Sisodia, in a tweet, said that India needed the Arvind Kejriwal model of school to become the number one country in the world.

The Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) run by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi Government recorded a pass percentage of 99.80 percent and School of Excellence (SOEs) recorded a delivered success rate of 99.69 percent for class 12 this year. For class 10, RPVVS recorded a pass percentage of 99.27 percent whereas 100 percent of candidates from SoEs aced their class 10 exams.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here