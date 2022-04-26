MANIT Launches Workshop to Train School Kids for INSPIRE Awards

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal will be organising a two days mentorship workshop 2022 for the Inspire awards – MANAK on April 26 and 27. The institute will train as many as nine students studying between classes 6 to 10 who will be selected out of thousands from across the state.

The objective of the ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research’ (INSPIRE) scheme by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India is to target one million original ideas and innovations rooted in science and societal applications to foster a culture of creativity and innovative thinking among school children. Under this scheme, schools can nominate five best original ideas/innovations of students through this website.

The main aim of the workshop is to enhance their knowledge and ideas towards the societal development by expert faculties of MANIT Bhopal so that they can compete at the national level, it claims.

The first day of the workshop includes the “Introduction by students and their faculty about their projects” followed by “Brainstorming session on their ideas and innovations with MANIT experts.” Based on the learnings of day 1 further detailed discussion and guidance along with three expert talks will be delivered on the burning topics such as entrepreneurship, robotics application, toys mechanisms and start-up for further enhancement of their ideas and innovations, will be on the second day.

In addition, the participants will visit the laboratory of different engineering discipline of MANIT Bhopal for understanding the concepts of engineering in day-to-day life.

Hardev Singh, Scientist-D, National Innovation Foundation- India, Gandhinagar will be the guest of honour of the workshop. Dr Jyoti Singhai, Professor in Electronics and Communication Engineering Department and Dean of Faculty Welfare of MANIT Bhopal will be coordinating the workshop.

