Marwadi University Offers Dual-degree Programme in Hungary, US

Marwadi University (MU) has collaborated with the University of Dunaujvaros, Hungary, and the University of Rhode Island, USA to offer a dual-degree programmes. As part of the programme, students can enroll for their BBA/BCom degree can study for three years at MU campus and thereafter continue their study for another year at the collaborating university.

The dual-degree programme qualifies students for masters programmes within the European Union as well as easing application for work permits and scholarships within the EU, claims the varsity.

Prof. (Dr) Sandeep Sancheti - Provost, Marwadi University said, “such dual-degree credentials not only add credit to students’ marksheets, but also ensure admissions in reputed institutions with this added advantage."

Besides, under the initiation of its Faculty of Computer Applications, Marwadi University has also signed MOU’s with MIT Square, ICT Academy, and Aspire Academic - SkillsAGE Foundation in order to up-skill both its students and faculty members.

The MOU’s with MIT Square, Bengaluru with expertise in incubation, investment strategy, talent enablement, R&D and intellectual property that will benefit both students and faculty through joint workshops, conferences and seminars, value-added certification courses, faculty and student development programmes, and faculty and student exchange programmes.

The MoU with ICT Academy includes benefits like digital knowledge series for educators, virtual online FDP for faculty, virtual power seminars for students, various academic alliances and establishment of Centres of Excellence.

In collaboration with the Aspire Academic - SkillsAGE Foundation, MU will be offering online training and certification in cutting-edge technologies, affiliated to IIT (BHU), Varanasi. This association will also encourage the establishment of an authorized training centre at the University to impart IIT/IIM-affiliated courses and joint certificate programmes for the benefit of students.

