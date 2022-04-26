Masai Launches Web Development, Data Analytics Programme, Guarantees Internship with Stipend up to Rs 60000

Masai School, an outcome driven skilling institute, has announced India’s first internship guarantee programme. The six-months programme is for specialisations across front-end web development, back-end web development and data analytics. The edtech platform guarantees an internship at India’s top tech companies with a stipend of up to Rs 60,000, else offering a 110 per cent refund.

This programme will be rolled out by Masai via Prepleaf, which the company recently acquired, and will begin on May 16. Candidates will be trained in python, SQL, data structures and algorithms, technical skill building, hands-on experience with Capstone projects as well as interview preparation with industry experts.

This outcome-based course comes with personalised mentorship from industry experts who have experience working in companies like Google, Amazon, Uber and Microsoft. It is structured to provide hands-on project experience, tool-based-learning via live classes and interview preparation that will help candidates get internships which can be converted into full time job offers.

Speaking about the launch of the new programme at Masai’s first tech conference, TechTonic Shift ‘22, Prateek Shukla, co-founder and CEO, Masai, said ‘’Degrees are not enough to become successful in tech, more and more companies are looking at portfolios and projects while hiring. Internships are important for this and building technical skills is essential in bagging a good internship. The next important part is getting access to sought after opportunities in interesting and aspirational engineering and data teams. These are the two needs the Tech Internship Guarantee Programme looks to provide for. If you don’t get an internship, we return 110% of your money. That’s our guarantee.“”

The TechTonic Shift 2022 was hosted in collaboration with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC). Vineeta Singh (CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Investor, Shark Tank), Amrish Rau (CEO, PineLabs), Abhishek Goyal (Founder, Tracxn) were among those present. The aim of the event was to provide access to students and graduates who are from tier II, III and IV colleges and do not get opportunities to learn from top Indian business and tech minds.

