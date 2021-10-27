Masai School Gets 21 Angel Investors Including Paytm, CRED

A total of 21 angel investors from the Indian startup ecosystem participated and invested in Masai School, the online coding company. Although the company did not disclose the amount, its CEO and co-founder Prateek Shukla said the value is less than the number of rounds the company has raised. It had raised close to $8 million in two rounds — $5 million in the second round (2021) and $2.5 million in its first round. The company is valued at $30 million.

Among the list of investors includes Amrish Rau of Pine Labs, Kunal Shah of CRED, Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan of Sharechat, Amit Kumar Agarwal and Akhil Gupta of NoBroker, Vipin Pathak of Care24, Ramakant Sharma of LivSpace, Mohit Tandon of Delhivery, Abhishek Goyal of Tracxn, Anurag Jain of KredX, Harsh Lunia of LendingKart, Sunil Rao of Amazon, Sharda Balaji of Novojuris and Kulin Shah of Onsurity.’

At present, Masai School has more than 2500 students and graduated 400+ students across 14 batches, with a placement rate of over 92 per cent and an average CTC of Rs 7.5 LPA, the company claims. It aims to increase student intake to 7000 by March 2022 and expand to a total of 20 cities including tier-2 and 3 cities as well.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Masai School was founded in June 2019. Currently, the company offers programs in Full Stack Web Development (full-time and part-time programs) and a UI UX Design Program (full-time program), and are planning to launch Data Analytics, Product Management, and several other programmes over the next few months.

Masai School follows the Lamda School model in the US, wherein students go through a 30-week intense training programme. Placement assistance is also provided by the company. The course costs Rs 3 lakh, however, students can pay it after they are placed.

The company has seen the demand for its online courses after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. It has a monthly revenue run rate of $500,000 and expects to go up to $1 million in January 2022.

