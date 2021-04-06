Masks Must, No Entry for Outsiders: AMU Imposes Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, universities across India have imposed newer restrictions. Students were expecting some relaxation as the new academic session is about to begin, however, there is no respite. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has also issued revised regulations imposing newer restrictions on the campus to put a curb on COVID-19 cases.

In the latest notice, AMU has urged all the employees over 45 years of age to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as per government advisory and medical guidelines. It also advised all its teachers, students, and employees to wear a mask in offices, schools, colleges, libraries, departments, offices, centers, and hostels. Preventive measures have been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases all over the country.

Under the new notification, the university has asked all the non-university staff including vendors not to enter the campus. No outsiders will be allowed on the campus and “violation of the protocols will be dealt with strictly as per government guidelines and university rules", the notice said.

A notification made by the officiating Registrar, Minhaj Ahmad Khan urged all to maintain proper social distancing and thermal scanning should be done at all the entry points in offices. It also said that facilities for frequent hand washing should be made available at all concerned places.

Other universities have also followed similar norms. JNU has asked all the vendors including canteen and shop owners on campus to wear masks failing which the shops or entities will be shut for two days and if the offense is repeated the offender will have to face consequences.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has suspended offline classes till further notice. It said in an official notice that the varsity “encourages" students to leave hostels. Several cases were reported from the BHU hostel and hospital.

After 13 cases including students and faculty members were reported from St Stephen’s College, the Delhi University has restricted on-campus access and asked students to stay at home or inside hostels. Students have been asked to “avoid physical presence for their academic work to libraries, laboratories unless very essential”

