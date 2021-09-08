Master's Degree, PhD Not Valuable: Taliban Education Minister

Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir, Taliban’s Education Minister has recently said that no amount of master’s degree or research programmes are valuable as mullahs or the Taliban leaders do not have them and yet are the “greatest of all".

In a video that went viral on social media, the education minister can be seen saying “No PhD degree, Master’s degree is valuable today. You see that the mullahs and Taliban that are in the power, have no PhD, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all."

This is the Minister of Higher Education of the Taliban — says No Phd degree, master’s degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs & Taliban that are in the power, have no Phd, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all. pic.twitter.com/gr3UqOCX1b— Said Sulaiman Ashna (@sashna111) September 7, 2021

Some of the Twitter users reacted saying the education minister is saying higher education is not valuable while another commented the thoughts are ‘shameful’ and it will affect youth and children.

Minister of Higher education saying higher education is not worth it.— Arsalan Anwar MD (@PaiArsalan) September 7, 2021

Such shameful thoughts about education, having them in power is catastrophic especially for the youth & children!— Ansel Netto (@anseln) September 8, 2021

Now that the Taliban is in power, they have eliminated co-education in Afghanistan. Recently a photo surfaced wherein female and male students at a university classroom are seen separated by curtains. When the Taliban last ruled from 1996-2001, it had banned girls from school and women from colleges and work.

Teachers and students at universities in Afghanistan cities such Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat told Reuters that female students were being segregated in class, taught separately, or restricted to certain parts of the campus. “I really felt terrible when I entered the class … We are gradually going back to 20 years ago," one of the students from Kabul University said.

