Home » News » education-career » Master's Degree, PhD Not Valuable: Taliban Education Minister
Master's Degree, PhD Not Valuable: Taliban Education Minister

The Taliban's education minister has said mullahs are the "greatest of all" (Representative image)

When the Taliban last ruled from 1996-2001, it had banned girls from school and women from colleges and work.

Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir, Taliban’s Education Minister has recently said that no amount of master’s degree or research programmes are valuable as mullahs or the Taliban leaders do not have them and yet are the “greatest of all".

In a video that went viral on social media, the education minister can be seen saying “No PhD degree, Master’s degree is valuable today. You see that the mullahs and Taliban that are in the power, have no PhD, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all."

Some of the Twitter users reacted saying the education minister is saying higher education is not valuable while another commented the thoughts are ‘shameful’ and it will affect youth and children.

Now that the Taliban is in power, they have eliminated co-education in Afghanistan. Recently a photo surfaced wherein female and male students at a university classroom are seen separated by curtains. When the Taliban last ruled from 1996-2001, it had banned girls from school and women from colleges and work.

Teachers and students at universities in Afghanistan cities such Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat told Reuters that female students were being segregated in class, taught separately, or restricted to certain parts of the campus. “I really felt terrible when I entered the class … We are gradually going back to 20 years ago," one of the students from Kabul University said.

first published:September 08, 2021, 13:24 IST