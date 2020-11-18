MAT 2020 Admit Card Available for Download at mat.aima.in
Candidates who have registered for MAT 2020 can visit mat.aima.in to download the admit cards.
- Last Updated: November 18, 2020, 19:52 IST
The admit cards of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020 have been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on its official website. Candidates who have registered for MAT 2020 can visit mat.aima.in to download the admit cards. The exams will be conducted in a span of three days starting from November 21 till November 23 through a remote-proctored computer-based test. Candidates will need to enter their registration number and date of birth on the official portal to download the hall ticket.
Direct Link to download MAT 2020 Admit Card
One can click on this link to download MAT 2020 Admit Card: mat.aima.in/dec20/admitcard-login
Steps to download MAT 2020 hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA at https://mat.aima.in/dec20/
Step 2: Now, one needs to select the ‘Download Admit Card for MAT IBT’ link
Step 3: The mode of exam opted will be auto-filled as internet based test. Enter the particulars in the remaining input fields like Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Click on the submit button and then on the link to download the admit card
Step 5: The MAT 2020 admit card will appear on the screen. Save it on your computer and take a print out of the same to carry it to the exam centre
The MAT 2020 admit card will contain candidate’s particulars like name, category, photo, signature, date and timings of the exam and exam centre. According to AIMA, only those candidates who have completed all the steps of the MAT registration process, including payment of exam fee, will be allowed to download the admit cards.
The MAT 2020 exam question paper will contain 200 multiple choice questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes. MAT is conducted for admissions into various management programmes at the postgraduate level across the country. The exams are being conducted in online mode only.