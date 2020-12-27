MAT 2020 Admit Card Released for December Session at mat.aima.in

MAT 2020 admit card for the December session has been released by All India Management Association (AIMA) on its official website - mat.aima.in. This year, the Management Aptitude Test will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode on December 28, 2020. All those candidates who have registered to take the exam can download the MAT admit card 2020 by visiting the official website.

MAT is a national-level MBA entrance test held in February, May, September, and December every year. AIMA had closed the MAT 2020 application form submission on December 21, 2020.

MAT Admit Card 2020: Steps to download the hall ticket

All those candidates who will be taking the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admit card:

Go the official website - mat.aima.in

Click on the admit card link displayed on the home page

Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and email ID

Click on the ‘Submit' button

MAT exam admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout

The MAT hall ticket 2020 will consist of details like:

Name of the candidate

Photograph

Signature

Date of the exam

Name of the venue and address

COVID-19 guidelines

Exam day instructions

MAT 2020 New Exam Pattern

According to the new exam pattern of MAT 2020, only multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in the exam. All India Management Association (AIMA) organises the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in four sessions each year for admission to over 600 B-schools in India.

Exam Day Guidelines