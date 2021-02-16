MAT 2021: Admit Card to be Released Today at mat.aima.in; Click Here for Details

MAT 2021: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will be releasing the admit cards of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) on Tuesday, February 16. Once the MAT 2021 admit card is released, the candidates will be required to download the same from www.mat.aima.in. The computer-based test of entrance exam is scheduled for February 20. It is for candidates seeking admission in Master of Business Administration (MBA) and other allied programmes at business schools. Any person who has a graduation degree can appear for the exam.

For downloading the admit card for MAT 2021 exam the candidates will need their login credentials generated during registration.

For downloading the admit card of the Management Aptitude Test 2021 exam follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for www.mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a hyperlink regarding the MAT 2021 admit card. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be asked to login using your credentials

Step 4: Download admit card and make sure you take a print out for future use

No candidate will be permitted to sit for the exam without producing the MAT 2021 admit card at the exam venue. The document will include details like, name, roll number, exam timing, reporting time, exam venue among other things.

The exam scheduled for February 20 will be conducted in 31 cities across India. Apart from this, the MAT paper-based test (PBT) is scheduled to be held on March 6 in 54 different cities. The registration process for this exam will start from March 3. The application fees for Management Aptitude Test is Rs 1,650.

The all-India exam is conducted through three modes including: computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT).