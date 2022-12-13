MAT 2022 Registration Concludes Today at mat.aima.in, Steps to Apply

The registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 will conclude today, December 13. Candidates who are yet to register may apply for the entrance exam by visiting the official website — mat.aima.in by today. It is going to be a computer-based test, conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA).

This exam will be conducted on December 17. The result will be out in the last week of December. As per the instructions, candidates will not be able to edit the form after submission. Only those candidates who submit the complete application form will receive the MAT 2022 admit card. The applicants ensure all the details while filing the form and must have a valid email, signature, and photo.

MAT 2022: How to apply

Step 1-Visit the official website of AIMA - mat.aima.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the option register tab and generate login credentials

Step 3 – Enter all the specified details and submit the same

Step 4 - Upload the photo and signature as well

Step 5- Cross-verify the details before payment

Step 6- Pay the fees and save the print for the future

The MAT 2022 registration fee is Rs 1850. After the closure of the MAT registration window, candidates will not be able to make any further changes to it. Other than that, all the registered candidates will receive the MAT 2022 admit card on December 15. It will be released online. Candidates can download it from the official website by using their email id and password they have to go through the details mentioned there.

Applicants have to attempt 200 composite MCQs in 150 minutes. The question paper consists of several sections such as language comprehension, intelligence, critical reasoning, mathematical skills, data analysis and sufficiency, and Indian and global environment. Each section carries 40 marks.

