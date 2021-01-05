MAT Result 2020 For December Session Declared; How To Check

All India Management Association (AIMA) has declared the MAT 202q result for CBT, IBT and PBT mode. All India Management Association, the exam conducting body of MAT 2021, has announced the December session result on its official website - mat.aima.in.

All the candidates who took the examination can login at their candidate’s portal and download MAT scorecards. Candidates must keep their MAT admit cards handy as the roll number and registration number mentioned in the hall ticket would be required.

MAT result December 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the AIMA MAT official website - mat.aima.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on a link that reads “Download/View MAT Results”

Step 3: A new MAT result 2020 December session window will open.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials- Roll number and Registration number

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 6: MAT 2020 result will be appear on the computer screen

Step 7: Download and take printouts

As an Internet-Based Test (IBT), MAT exam was held between November 21 and December 24. Paper-Based Test (PBT) was held on December 6 while on December 28, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted.

AIMA has started the MAT registration 2021 for the February session (IBT, CBT and PBT). The Computer-based Test (CBT) mode will be conducted on February 20, 2021, while the Paper-based test (PBT) will be held on March 6, 2021. AIMA will organise the Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT) between March 8 to 13, 2021.

According to the MAT 2021 exam pattern, candidates will be required to answer only multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

MAT exam 2021 is a national level MBA entrance examination held in the months of February, May, September, and December. All India Management Association (AIMA) organises the Management Aptitude Test, also known as MAT, four times a year for admission to over 600 B-schools across the nation.