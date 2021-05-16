Mathematician MS Narasimhan Passes Away

Famous mathematician Professor MS Narasimhan has passed away on May 16, Sunday. Known for the Narasimhan-Seshadri theorem, the mathematician was the only Indian to receive the King Faisal International Prize in the field of science.

Graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Bombay Narasimhan had also obtained PhD from Mumbai University. The cause of death is yet to be identified. He was 88 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Narasimhan. PM twitted: “Professor M. S. Narasimhan will be remembered as an exemplary mathematician, who made a phenomenal impact worldwide. He also made a mark for his work beyond mathematics. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Professor M. S. Narasimhan will be remembered as an exemplary mathematician, who made a phenomenal impact worldwide. He also made a mark for his work beyond mathematics. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2021

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also took to Twitter and wrote, “Saddened by the demise Shri M.S. Narasimhan Ji. He was a great Mathematician and will be remembered as the only Indian to receive the King Faisal International Prize in the field of science. Condolences to his family and friends."

Saddened by the demise Shri M.S. Narasimhan Ji. He was a great Mathematician and will be remembered as the only Indian to receive the King Faisal International Prize in the field of science. Condolences to his family and friends.Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YVhyS7Iezg — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2021

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here