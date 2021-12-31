Maulana Azad Medical College Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room

A first year MBBS student of Maulana Azad Medical College was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on Thursday morning, police here said. Inquiry from her room partners revealed that the woman had “failed" two exams, whose results were declared on December 29, police said.

The woman was under depression since then, they added. The MBBS student was found hanging in room number 64 of the old girls’ hostel which was “unoccupied", they said. “The room was bolted from inside and was forced open by the staff of the hostel. A note for her family was found in the register of the deceased," a police official said.

Read| Doctors World’s Most Trusted Profession, Politicians Least: Survey

The student was residing in room number 62 on the second floor of the hostel, police said. Authorities at the college or the hospitals attached to it could not be immediately reached.

MAMC comes under the Delhi government and is currently in news for a protest being held its resident doctors along with others for the past several days. The protest, held under the banner of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), is being waged to demand the expediting of the NEET PG counselling process.

The mobile of the woman has been seized for forensic examination and her body was handed over to her father after post mortem, police said. Proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code are under progress, they said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011 23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267(Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.