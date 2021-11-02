MBA Aspirants, CAT, XAT, MAT Qualifiers Can Get Scholarship upto Rs 50,000, Here's How

The Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) has invited applications for its scholarship programme. The scholarship will be offered to candidates seeking admission in the postgraduate diploma in management, PG diploma in retail management, PG diploma in international business and fellow programme of management.

Aspirants who have passed their graduate degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or are currently in the final year of their undergraduate course (any discipline) can apply for admission for PGDM programmes offered by JIMS, however, candidates seeking admission in the PGDM-IB and PGDM- RM programmes need to have 50 per cent in their graduation.

JIMS Scholarship for CAT, XAT, MAT Qualifiers

Candidates seeking admission in JIMS through the Common Admission Test (CAT) need to score a minimum 80 percentile to be eligible for the scholarship programme of Rs 50,000. Additionally, scholarship aspirants also need to have a minimum 70 per cent score in 10th, 12th, and graduation. It will be given as a partial waiver in fee of 2nd, 3rd, and 4th instalment.

CAT, which is a yearly entrance test for admission in colleges offering PGDM and other management courses, will be conducted on November 28 this year. CAT score is the prerequisite for admission in management courses of the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and various other colleges.

The test features multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

Apart from CAT, JIMS also gives admission on the basis of candidates’ scores in MAT, GMAT, ATMA, or XAT. The final selection process also involves evaluation on the basis of past academic performances, personal interview rounds, and group discussion scores.

