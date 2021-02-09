MBBS Admission Extended till February 11 to Fill Vacant Seats in Deemed Institutions

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the admission to MBBS courses till February 11, 2021. According to the official notification regarding the NEET MBBS Admission on its official website at www.mcc.nic.in, "As per the directions issued in the above order the last date of admission to MBBS Course has been extended by one week from the date of issue of order i.e 05.02.2021. Accordingly, the last date of admission to MBBS Courses will be 11.02.2021."

The MCC Officials have decided to conduct offline stray counselling round 2 for the available MBBS seats at multiple All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country. As per the official notification, the stray counselling round 2 will be conducted at AIIMS, Delhi.

The committee has released the number of vacancies in the respective AIIMS institutes. Category wise seat details in multiple AIIMS Institutes are mentioned below:

AIIMS, Jodhpur - 1 UR (PWD)AIIMS, Rajkot - 1 UR (PWD)AIIMS, Bhopal- 1 (UR)AIIMS, Guwahati- 1 (OBS)AIIMS, Raebareli- 1 (UR)

The MCC has also mentioned that the selection of candidates will be done strictly in terms of merit to eligible candidates mentioned in the list. The varsity has also released a notification for the vacant seats at various deemed universities across the country. Read the official notification here.

Those willing to participate in MBBS stray round 2 admission will have to check their eligibility criteria and other details from the official website of respective colleges separately, before participating in the admission process. The schedule for registration, merit list, verification of documents and admission for stray counselling round 2 will be announced by the colleges on their official website separately.

As per the official notification of MCC, thestray counselling Round 2 for Central Institutes of Delhi will be conducted by the Authorities of VMMC & SJH.

For further details, candidates can read the stray counselling round 2 guidelines here.