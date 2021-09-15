MBBS Aspirant Dies by Suicide Over Fear of Failure in NEET, Third in Tamil Nadu in Three days

Soundarya, an MBBS aspirant from Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district, took her own life over fear that she would fail the all-India common medical test — NEET. Turning out to the third person in three days to die by suicide for the same reason.

A resident of the Thalaiyarampatti in Karpadi near Vellore, Soundarya had written the exam at Kingston Engineering college on Sunday.

She had told her parents that might fail the exam as she doubted her performance in the test. The fear over failure manifested in her, forcing her to take the extreme step.

Chief minister MK Stalin urged the student community to not yield to the pressure created by the entrance test and vowed to boot out the imperative of holding the test for Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, the state legislature passed a Bill for exemption from NEET for the state of Tamil Nadu. The Bill has been sent to the state Governor, the state health minister said on Tuesday.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here