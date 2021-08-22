MBBS Students Admitted Through Private Counselling at UP Medical College is Illegal, Says SC

The Medical Council of India (MCI) had issued an order to the Glocal Medical College directing the institute to discharge 67 students it had admitted through private counselling. Some of the medical students had thus approached the Supreme Court challenging the MCI’s order.

The students pointed they were admitted through the counselling conducted by the medical college and they have also cleared the first and second-year exams, reported Live Law.

However, the MCI and the State of Uttar Pradesh opposed their plea stating that they were admitted by backdoor entry and that their admission is the result of collaboration between them and Glocal Medical College.

The apex court highlighted that as per the notification issued by UP prescribing centralised counselling for all institutions for admission to MBBS/BDS course in the state, it should be based on NEET 2016. Minority institutions, however, were allowed to admit the students of their community based on centralised counselling conducted by the state but only on the basis of the merit of the students.

The bench which included Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari said that the MBBS/BDS admissions conducted through private counselling at Glocal Medical College are illegal and admissions must be done only through the centralised admission process. “It could thus clearly be seen that the private counselling by Glocal Medical College was conducted contrary to the Notification issued by the State of Uttar Pradesh," the bench said according to Live Law.

“In the light of this position, it was not at all permissible for the Glocal Medical College to have conducted private counselling. The admissions which were conducted through the said private counselling cannot be termed as anything else but per se illegal. . Though we have all the sympathies with the students, we will not be in a position to do anything to protect the admissions, which were done in a patently illegal manner," the court added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here