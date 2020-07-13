MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared at mbose.in: Mahima Sinha Tops with 85.6% Marks

MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2020 | The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura, has released the MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2020 today. Mahima Sinha has topped the state board examinations with 85.6%, the second place is bagged by Ritishari Chyne, who has scored 85.4%. The overall passing percentage is 81.93%. East Khasi Hills district has topped with 86.64%, followed by West Khasi Hills - 83.63% and Ri-Bhoi - 80.36%, second and third place respectively.

The Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020 is available on these websites: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in and examresults.net. As the results are announced, we are here with the MBOSE merit list that includes the name of the toppers, overall passing percentage, district-wise topper’s list among other details.

MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Toppers

1. Mahima Sinha - 85.6%

2. Ritishari Chyne 85.4%

3. Chubakatila Jamir - 85.2%

4. Gideon Lyngdoh | Paolenlal Kipgen - 84.8%

5. Bansiewdor Dohling - 84.2%

Meghalaya 12th Result 2020: Merit List

Total number of students appeared - 24,267

Overall passing percentage - 74.34%

Total number of male candidates - 10,345

Male passing percentage - 67.8%

Total number of female candidates - 13,922

Female passing percentage - 79.19%

Number of first division holders - 1814

Number of second division holders - 6947

Number of third division holders - 8161

Overall Regular passing percentage - 81.93%

Overall Non Regular passing percentage - 35.22%

Top districts

◦ East Khasi Hills - 86.64%

◦ West Khasi Hills - 83.63%

◦ Ri-Bhoi - 80.36%

◦ West Garo Hills - 59.66%

◦ East Gharo Hills - 66.47%

Students whose name is not there on the merit list can check their scorecard manually by visiting the official website of the Board and via SMS service.

To Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2020 via SMS. All students are advised to follow the steps given here