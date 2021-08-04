MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC Results 2021 Tomorrow at megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the date and time for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Result 2021. As per the official statement, the MBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2021 will be released on August 5 at 11 am, and 10 am, respectively.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC results 2021 by visiting the official website of MBOSE at www.mbose.in. The official statement reads, “The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) and SSLC Examinations, 2021 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 05-08-2021 at 10:00 A.M. (HSSLC) and 11:00 A.M. (SSLC) respectively."

The MBOSE in its official statement said that the result(s) booklet of examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014, however, students can download the whole result booklet from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in. The board has also informed that this year, there will be no display of results in the MBOSE office, Tura/Shillong, as well as on the examination centres. This is done to avoid the gatherings due to the COVID-19 situation.

Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on megresults.nic.in. The MBOSE exams for both classes were conducted from April 16 to May 12 with all the COVID 19 safety protocols in mind. Nearly 60,000 students had appeared in MBOSE HSSLC and SSLC exam 2021. The MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC mark sheets would be issued by the respective schools.

The board has already declared the MBOSE class 12 result 2021 for science, commerce and vocational streams on July 30. Students are advised to keep a check on its MBOSE official page/website for more updates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here