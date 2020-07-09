Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MBOSE Result 2020: Meghalaya Board Declares HSSLC 12th Result at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

MBOSE Result 2020 | Students can check their MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 at these websites - mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)

MBOSE Result 2020 | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education has announced the MBOSE Class 12 results for all three streams - science, commerce and vocational. The MBOSE board has declared the results for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) on its official websites at mbose.in and also at megresults.nic.in. Over 30,600 students who had appeared in the MBOSE Class 12 exams this year can check their results now with the help of their admit cards.

Of the total number of students appeared in the HSSLC 12th exam 2020, 24,867 students had appeared in Arts, 3,615 in Science and 2,203 students in Commerce streams from 629 affiliated schools and over 1,124 unaffiliated. The exams which were scheduled to be held in the month of March were deferred due to coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. Later, the pending papers were conducted in June.

As per the press release issued by the MBOSE board, the plus two result 2020 will not be displayed in the board office at Tura/Shillong or in the examination centres due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The result booklet of the examination has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website mbose.in,” MBOSE board said.

Students can also check their MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 at these websites - meghalayaonline.in.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2020: Here's how to check through online mode

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at mbose.in or any other websites mentioned above

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ button in the main tab

  • Step 3: click on the link HSSLC (stream you appear for) 2020

  • Step 4: Log-in using the admit card details

  • Step 5: Result will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result: Scores can also be checked via SMS service in the following format:

For MBOSE HSSLC 2020 (Science) results

SMS- MBOSE12SROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

For MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 (Vocational)

SMS- MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

For MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 (Commerce)

SMS- MBOSE12CROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

