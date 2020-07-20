MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020 at mbose.in: Meghalaya Board Declares MBOSE Class 10 Results; 50.31% Students Pass

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020 | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2020 on its website today, July 20. The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2020 was declared on the official website of the board. Earlier, MBOSE’s controller of the examination, T R Laloo informed that the Meghalaya Board Class 10 result will be available at the website any time after 10 am. The students can check their announced result on the official website of the board at mbose.in. Apart from the official website, the students can also check their result through other websites, such as megresults.nic.in and meghalayaonline.in. Overall pass percentage of MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 is 50.31 per cent.

MBOSE 10th Result 2020 Merit List

Total number of students registered - 51,337

Total number of students appeared - 50,081

Total number of students passed - 25,195

Overall passing percentage - 50.31%

Total number of boys passed - 10,994

Boys Passing percentage - 49.39%

Total number of girls passed - 14,201

Girls passing percentage - 51.04%

Top districts

1. East Garo Hills - 35.64%

2. West Garo Hills - 31.81%

3. South Garo Hills - 26.57%

4. East Khasi Hills - 68.95%

Toppers

1. Chetna Bose - 568/600

2. Sainava Modak - 565/600

3. Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat - 561/600

4. Armanki War - 555/600

5. Dalangkiso Myrnthong - 554/600

This year, as many as 51,337 students had registered to appear for the MBOSE Class 10 examination. While the Meghalaya Board concluded the SSLC Board Examination before the declaration of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the result declaration was affected due to the delay in the evaluation of MBOSE Class 10 answer sheets. The result was earlier scheduled to be announced in the month of May.

To check their MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Results 2020, all the students will be required to have their roll number or hall ticket number handy. The result memo, which also acts as a provisional marksheet, can also be downloaded and printed out using the online website. However, the original marksheet will be issued by the Meghalaya Board once the COVID-19 pandemic comes under control.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Board has already announced the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020. This year, the passing percentage for MBOSE Class 12 results stood at 72.24 per cent. While Kaustab Choudhury emerged as the topper in the science stream after scoring 468 marks, Komal Sharma scored the highest marks in commerce stream, scoring 445 marks.