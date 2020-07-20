MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: Meghalaya Board Releases Class 10 Results at mbose.in

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020 | The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 today after 10am. The MBOSE Class 10 Board Results were announced at board's official website at mbose.in. Around 51,334 students had registered for Meghalaya 10th board exams this year. Students waiting for their MBOSE 10th exam results can check their scores on official website using details mentioned on their MBOSE hall tickets or admit cards.

According to Indian Express, MBOSE exam controller, TR Laloo had said that the Meghalaya Class 10 result 2020 will be made available at board's official website anytime after 10am on Monday.

In case, Meghalaya Board's official website takes time to load due to heavy traffic soon after the declaration of results, students can also check their scores at these following websites - megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check scores through online mode: