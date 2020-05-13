MBSE HSLC Result 2020: Mizoram Board Declares Class 10 Results at mbse.edu.in, Check Here for Direct Link

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Wednesday declared the MBSE HSLC Result 2020. To check the Mizoram 10th result, one can visit the official website at mbse.edu.

Students should keep their admit card and registration number handy while checking the Mizoram Board Result 2020, and enter these by clicking here.

MBSE had successfully conducted the HSLC 10th examination from February 17 to March 3. The MBSE class 10 practical exams were held between February 4 and February 11.

Students can also check their Mizoram Board Result 2020, MBSE HSLC Result 2020 on http://www.examresults.net/mizoram/mizoram-board-mbse-hslc-10th-result/, http://mizoram.indiaresults.com/mbse/

Students should follow the below-listed steps to check their results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mbse.edu

Step 2: Look for "Check your MBSE 10th Result 2020, Mizoram HSLC Result 2020"

Step 3: Enter date of birth and registration number

Step 4: Click on enter

Step 5: Download MBSE 10th Result 2020 and keep a printout for future reference

