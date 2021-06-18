MBSE Mizoram Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the class 12 board exam results. Students can check their result at mbse.edu.in or at indiaresult.com. The board has conducted the class 12 exam in April under the strict Covid-19 protocols. According to the board controller of examinations Lalrinmawia Ralte, a total of 11,849 students had registered themselves to appear for the MBSE class 12 exam.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2021: Steps to check

Students need to keep the MBSE class 12 admit card, roll number, and other details handy before proceeding to result

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Mizoram Board i.e. mbse.edu.in through any internet browser

Step 2: Click on the Mizoram HSSLC Result 2021 tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to submit your roll number, date of birth and other required details.

Step 4: The MBSE HSSLC/class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the HSSLC Result 2020 for future reference.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2021: How to Check via mobile phone

Results can also be accessed on mobile. Students will have to type an SMS- MBSE12Roll No> and send it to 5676750.

The board has already declared the class 10 result on June 3. Nearly 18,000 students had appeared for the exam out of which 82.43 per cent students were declared pass. This year, the MBSE has recorded the highest pass percentage in the class-10 examinations since 1978. Last year, 68.33 per cent of students were declared pass in class 10 and 78.52 per cent in class 12.

