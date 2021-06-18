MBSE Mizoram Board 12th Result Today: Know How Marks Will be Calculated, Passing Criteria

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the Class 12 results today. The Mizoram board is expected to announce the result by noon. This year 11,849 students had registered for the examinations who can check their results at mbse.edu.in or indiaresult.com.

To pass MBSE class 12 exams, a candidate will need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each paper individually. In case a student fails to obtain the minimum marks, they will have to appear for the compartment exams, as per the norms. Those who fail in all subjects have to repeat a year.

Last year, Lalremsiama Darchhun Vanlalpeka had topped the MBSE HSSLC after scoring 470 marks out of 500 in the science stream. Christina Lalchhandami Lalrawn topped the arts stream by scoring 454 marks out of 500, Lalhriatpuia Ralte was topper from commerce topper with 455 marks out of 500. A total of 9,677 candidates had managed to pass the Mizoram Class 12 exam in 2020.

The Mizoram Board Class 12 pass percentage was recorded at 78.52 per cent. This was a drop from 2019 when 79.88 per cent of students had passed the exam. Last year, the commerce stream had the highest pass percentage at 85.18 per cent, followed by science stream with 79.40 per cent of students passing, and arts with 77.90 per cent pass percentage.

In 2018, a total of 11802 candidates took the exam out of which the pass percentage of girls was 81.12 while the same for boys was 79.83.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam in 2021 also have the option of checking their result through SMS. Type ‘MBSE12Roll No’ in the message body and send it to 5676750.

On May 3, the board had declared the results of the Class 10 examination. The pass percentage was 82.43 per cent.

