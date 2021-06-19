CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mizoram Class 12 Board Examination Results 2021: Pass Percentage at 87.80%

MBSE Result 2021 declared at mbse.edu.in (Representational Image)

The Mizoram Class12 Board: The pass percentage was reocrdeded at 87.80 per cent

The Mizoram Class-12 Board examinations result was announced on Friday with 87.80 per cent of the students clearing the examination, an official said. The class 12 board examination was held offline under strict COVID-19 protocols in April.

The pass percentage of girls was 88.81 per cent while that of boys was 86.69 per cent. At least 11,491 candidates from 186 schools have appeared for the examinations in Arts, Science and Commerce streams against the total 11,849 candidates registered.

Of the 11,491 students, 10,089 have successfully passed the examinations, registering the total pass percentage of 87.80 per cent in all streams, an increase of 9.28 per cent over last year’s pass percentage of 78.52. Sixteen students figured in top-ten in Arts stream, 13 in Science and 11 in Commerce streams.

A total of 8,622 candidates appeared in Arts stream and 7,520 (87.22 pc) of them cleared the examinations. In the Science stream, 2,052 (89.26 pc) passed out of 2,299 appeared, while 90.70 per cent of 570 Commerce students have successfully cleared the examinations.

In all three streams, 1,078 candidates passed in distinction, 4,560 in the first division, 3,605 in the second division and 846 students passed in the third division.

first published:June 19, 2021, 09:35 IST