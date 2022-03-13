MCC Adds More Medical College Seats for NEET Mop-up Round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added new seats in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 mop-up round of counselling. The new MBBS seats have been added at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad, Pt Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha, and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Further, a total of 15 BDS seats has been added at Govt Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

A total of 50 seats including eight NRI and 42 paid seats has been added at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. At Pt Raghunath Murmu Medical College, four seats have been added which includes two for unreserved category candidates, one each for OBC and ST. While three MBBS seats have been added at Gajra Raja Medical College with one seat each for UR, OBC and ST. A total of 15 BDS seats have been added at Govt Dental College with five seats for UR, one for physically handicapped students from UR category, four for OBC, two each for SC and EWS, and one for ST category candidates.

Advertisement

Also read| Migration Certificate Not Mandatory For NEET UG Counselling 2021, Says MCC

“The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the college due to late receipt of Letter of Permission (LoPs) i.e after the start of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2021 or those who could not contribute their seats within stipulated time," the official notice read.

The online registration process for the mop-up round of NEET 2021 is underway at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can apply by tomorrow, March 14. The choice filling has begun on March 11. The seats which are left vacant after the two rounds of the counselling process will now be filled through the mop-up round. Only pre-registered candidates can apply. The committee will not accept fresh registrations for the mop up round.

Read| NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Asks States to Postpone Medical UG, PG Admission Schedule

Candidates who dropped out of counselling process after the second round by forfeiting their fees can apply for the mop up round. Further, those who didn’t get a seat in round 2 can also register. Besides, those who did get a seat under reserved quota but admission got cancelled during document verification process and who were allotted seat in round 2 but opted for upgradation can apply for this round.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.