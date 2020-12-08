MCC Invites Application from NEET Candidates Who are Children of Deceased Covid-19 Warriors

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has invited applications from those NEET candidates whose parents were Covid-19 warriors. The MCC application for admission in MBBS and BDS courses. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had last month announced that the Centre has decided to reserve five medical seats under the ‘Children of Covid Warriors (deceased)’ category.

If the students meet the required criteria, they will have to send application forms for admission, along with the supporting documents, to the Directorate Health Services (DHS) or Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

In a statement by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Covid warriors are defined as public healthcare providers “who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.” The definition of Covid warriors includes community health workers, private hospital staff and outsourced staff drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities.

NEET qualified candidates will be required to state their college preference among the five colleges where one seat each is available for the children of the deceased Covid-19 warriors. These colleges are:

• Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (for girls only)

• MGMS, Wardha, Maharashtra

• NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

• JLN Medical College, Ajmer, Rajasthan

• Government Medical College, Haldwani, Uttarakhand

According to Harsh Vardhan, the decision was taken in order to honour the noble contribution of the Covid-19 warriors in the treatment and management of patients. The minister had said that the decision of giving quota to children of Covid warriors will honour the sacrifice of those “who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity.”

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) every year to provide admission to students in undergraduate medical courses. It was first introduced in 2013 and replaced All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT).

This year, the NEET exam was delayed like many other tests due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, the counselling for admissions in medical colleges is being conducted by the MCC.