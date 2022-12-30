MCC Issues Advisory For NEET UG, PG, SS Counselling 2022 Candidates, Warns Against Fake Agents

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released an advisory notice for students who are going to appear in National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 counselling for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and super-speciality courses (SSC). In the advisory, the committee has warned candidates of fake agents promising a confirmed seat in exchange for money. The commission, in the letter, said all admission and counselling are done through the MCC software on basis of merit.

“MCC does not allot seats on the basis of nomination. It is further reiterated that no letter is issued to the successful students by the MCC of DGHS. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC need to download the provisional allotment letter from the MCC website and report to the allotted colleges for admission. Thus, candidates have to be wary of any letter issued by scrupulous persons issued on behalf of MCC regarding the allotment of seats,” MCC said in the letter.

The commission said that candidates should beware of fake agents and complete the registration and other related activities The candidates must not share the password generated for registration should not be shared with anyone.

Warning aspirants of fake website, MCC clarified that it does not host any website other than mcc.nic.in. Any case of fraudulent website/agent may be reported to MCC immediately and FIR may be lodged by the candidate for such cases.

The reporting deadline for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling stray vacancy round was December 28. As per the NEET counselling 2022 schedule released by the MCC, candidates who have been allotted seats through the stray vacancy round were required to report to their institutes by December 28. The result was released on December 23, while the reporting process started on December 24. As per the schedule released by NTA, the NEET UG 2023 will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG will be conducted from May 21 to May 31.

Read all the Latest Education News here