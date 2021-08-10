MCC Releases NEET PG Counselling Schedule, Registrations from August 20

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for counselling for admission to 50% seats under the All India Quota (AIQ). The registration for the same will begin on August 29 and conclude on August 24. Candidates select the institute and course of their choice between August 21 and 24 and the process of seat allocation will begin from August 25. As of now scheduled for only two rounds has been released at mcc.nic.in. In case seats are left vacant more counselling rounds will be held.

This will be the first time when OBC and EWS category students too will have a quota in AQI counselling. From this year onwards, 27% of seats will be reserved for students hailing from the OBC category while 10% will be reserved for EWs students. A 15% reservation for SC and 7.5% for ST category students will remain put. The government has recently approved the OBC and EWS category reservation earlier this year for medical college admissions.

Minister of Health Manush Mandaviya while announcing the schedule said, “Medical Counselling Committee under MoHFW will be conducting MDS counselling as per the given schedule. This will benefit the candidates and enable them to join their respective hospitals and serve the public with dedication. My best wishes to all candidates!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here