MCC Withdraws NEET Counselling 2021 Round 1 Result Again

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2021 round 1 result has been withdrawn by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The revised final result will be uploaded today at the official website — mcc.nic.in. The results were initially announced on February 1 but withdrawn later. It was then uploaded today, February 2 at 3 pm but has now been pulled down yet again.

The committee said that the result has been pulled down due to a matrix error in the BDS seats at the Institute of Medical Sciences BHU. Further, the reporting for the first round of the counselling will begin tomorrow, 10 am onwards.

“Due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS, BHU final result of UG Round-1 Counselling 2021 which was uploaded at around 03:00 PM (02.02.2022) is being pulled down & a revised final result will be uploaded today on the official website of MCC, DGHS," reads the official notice.

“Candidates are advised to wait for the revised final result of Round-1 UG 2021 Counselling before proceeding for reporting after downloading a fresh provisional allotment letter. The Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2021 will be begin from 10:00 AM of 03.02.2022," it added.

The NEET counselling 2021 result will contain the candidate’s score, roll number, All India Rank (AIR), category, college allotted, and choice. A total of 20,064 candidates have been selected in the first round of counselling process.

This time, it will be conducted in four rounds — round 1, round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and stray vacancy round for allotment of MBBS, BDS seats to the eligible candidates. A total of 15 per cent of medical and dental seats will be offered under AIQ, and the remaining 85 per cent will be under the state quota. The government has now also approved the reservation of 27 per cent of seats for OBC category candidates and 10 per cent for EWS students. This is in addition to the existing quota of 7.5 per cent for ST and 15 per cent for SC students.

