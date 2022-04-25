Medical College Being Set Up in Yamunanagar to Be Named After Guru Tegh Bahadur: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that a medical college being set up at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district will be named after ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. “The medical college, which is being set up over 60 acres of land at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar, will be named as Guru Tegh Bahadur Medical College.”

“In the next three months, the foundation stone for that medical college will be laid,” Khattar said addressing a gathering here to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at a state-level function. A grand stage had been prepared for the celebrations of the ‘parkash purab’ of the ninth Sikh guru at the Sector 13-17 ground, spread over 25 acres along the national highway.

The venue where the function was organised was named after Guru Tegh Bahadur, Khattar announced on the occasion. The road from GT road leading to the venue will be named as Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg, the chief minister said.

Besides, the path via which the palanquin carrying the Sikh holy book Sri Guru Granth Sahib came has also been named as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg, announced the Chief Minister. A number of devotees from different parts of the country had reached here for the state-level event.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said Guru Tegh Bahadur had made a supreme sacrifice while raising his voice against religious atrocities and injustice. “Today we are celebrating the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji,” Khattar said, adding that the main purpose of organizing such a grand event is to ensure that the stories of the supreme sacrifices made by the Guru should reach every sphere of the country and “our future generations can take inspiration from it”. Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra were among those present on the occasion.

