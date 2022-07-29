Medical College Demands Extra Rs 8 Lakh For Internship Classes, Parents Seek Govt's Help

A group of students enrolled via government quota seats in the 2017-2018 batch at a private medical college in Puducherry has not been able to take their internship classes for four days now. It is because the institute has asked them to pay an additional fee of Rs 1.62 lakh per year, bringing the total fee to Rs 8.10 lakh, if they want to attend the internship classes, according to reports by a leading media. Internship classes are mandatory to get a medical degree.

As per the reports, these 35 students, who were admitted to the medical college on government quota, have already paid a fixed amount of Rs 3.13 lakh per year in addition to an “other fee” of Rs 50,000. The breakdown of the additional fee was communicated verbally to all students later, reports the publication.

Read | Indian Students Enrolled in Ukraine, China-Based Medical Colleges Allowed to Take FMG Exam

The internship classes at the medical college began on July 25. The one-year internship is critical because students will be able to sit for the NEET-PG entrance exam only if they complete it by July 31, 2023. According to the parent of one of these students, if the internship does not begin by July 31, the students will lose a year.

As per The New Indian Express, parents have stated that despite their request for a meeting to discuss the issue, the management seemed uninterested and only asked whether they would pay the amount or not.

M Narayanasamy, president of the Puducherry UT All CENTAC Students Parent Association, met with the Health Secretary on Thursday, July 28, to request government intervention in the matter. Subsequently, parents were asked to submit a written complaint, after which the government promised to take action, beginning with a show cause notice.

Meanwhile, a few students have already paid the fee as the time was running out and they believed that the government procedure will take time. However, several students and parents are still waiting for the government’s assistance.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here