Medical Colleges to Merge Old & New MBBS Batches For New CBME Curriculum

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all the medical institutes to merge old and new batches of MBBS students in the new Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) course curriculum from this academic session.

In an earlier notice, NMC informed all the medical institutes that the commission has unanimously decided to implement new CBME education from 2021-22 MBBS batch admitted in the month of February and March 2021. Now, in another notification issued by NMC, the commission has directed medical institutions to merge new and old batches for the new CBM Curriculum. The commission has notified to implement the new CBME curriculum from this session to impart cognitive, affective and psychomotor domains of learning to students.

The decision of merging two batches into one was taken by the commission in its sixth meeting that was held last month. The notification read, “The new course curriculum introduced in 2019 enriches the medical student with a sound base and balanced approach to the overall aspect with the introduction of a foundation course which includes Family Adoption Programme, Yoga, Meditation, Local Language Adaptation and Skills."

NMC has taken the step so that the young medical graduates can get exposure to different domains and develop an interest in research to get benefitted during their practice. The commission has also asked the authorities including registrars of universities, and deans/principals of medical colleges to complete the paperwork as soon as possible regarding the amalgamation of the old and new batch.

CBME was first implemented in August 2019 in medical institutions in order to reform undergraduate medical education. It emphasises bringing a change by indulging students in relevant domains which enhance their skills and knowledge. The course’s objective is to provide students with a sound base and balanced approach to the overall education by teaching foundation courses along with primary medical subjects.

