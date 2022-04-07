Medical Courses in Local languages will Give Wings to Aspirations: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Health Day on Thursday, emphasized his government’s commitment to developing medical infrastructure in the country. Sharing his greetings on Twitter, PM Modi said that medical education has undergone a massive transformation in the last eight years. He added that the decision, to enable the study of medical science in local languages, will give wings to the aspiration of many youngsters who wish to pursue a career in medical science.

In the last 8 years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. Our Government’s efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2022

PM Modi-led government had introduced the choice of local languages as a medium for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses. The option was initially introduced with 8 languages in 2016 but was the pool was expanded to 13 last year. NEET 2021 was conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu as the choice of medium. The medical courses’ curriculum, however, is yet to be developed in these local languages.

The NEET(UG) 2021 will be for the first time conducted in 13 languages with new addition of Punjabi & Malayalam. The languages now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 13, 2021

While the National Medical Commission, the regulatory body for medical education in India, last year had said that there was no plan to allow MBBS courses in Hindi or local languages, several state governments were reported to be working on a proposal.

With its New Education Policy 2020, the government aims to ensure greater integration of local languages in professional higher education. The draft of NEP 2020 suggests that higher educational institutes should use mother or local languages as a medium of instruction and all courses should be offered bilingually to promote Indian languages.

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had allowed 20 of its affiliate engineering colleges to teach BTech courses in languages other than English. The curriculum of such local language engineering courses is still under preparation. However, AICTE directed the colleges to hold English Communication classes for students opting for these local language engineering courses.

