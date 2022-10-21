Medical Student Jumps off College Building in Meerut, Admitted to ICU

A Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student allegedly tried to die by suicide on Wednesday evening by jumping off the fourth floor of the Subharti Medical College in Meerut. The young girl who sustained severe spinal injuries has been admitted to the college hospital.

The 20-year-old is a second-year BDS student at the Subharati Medical College on the Meerut bypass road, which is a constituent college of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University. According to police, the second-year BDS student, who hails from Meerut, was seated in the library in the afternoon and was having a conversation on her phone before she jumped off from the college building.

The student is currently in the ICU, as stated by a police officer. The girl’s call record has been scanned by police as she is speculated to have had a verbal altercation with another person on the phone. As per reports, she went to the fourth floor of the building with the intention of taking a selfie, but instead stood on a railing and ended up jumping. A video of this incident has been shared by a Twitter handle Khabar watch and the Meerut police on the post said that legal action is being taken.

“Our priority is to save the student’s life. Besides, a committee has been formed by the college to Investigate the matter. It Is also coordinating with the police In its probe,” Anam Shermani, the PRO of Subharati Medical College, told a leading news daily.

The Superintendent of Police (rural), Keshav Kumar, stated that a youngster has been questioned in this context and an investigation is being carried out to understand what exactly happened. The UP Police have also taken possession of the CCTV footage that captured the incident from the college authorities in order to conduct further investigation.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

