Meet Apoorva Yadav, Who Studied in Hindi Medium, Left Job in America to Clear UPPCS

Not everyone becomes successful in the very first attempt at the competitive exam. Some people have to work hard to make their dreams come true. Apoorva Yadav, a resident of Mainpuri, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, had failed in the UPPCS exam thrice. But she did not give up and finally became the SDM in the fourth attempt.

Apoorva Yadav did her schooling from a Hindi medium school. However, to get an engineering degree, it was also necessary for her to understand English. Mainpuri’s first woman SDM Yadav has worked hard to strengthen her hold on the English language. For this, she watched English programmes on TV, read English novels, and talked to people in broken English without hesitation.

She worked hard and not only completed engineering but also got a job at TCS. After working in a multinational company like TCS for three years, she got an opportunity to go to America. Despite that, she always wanted to go to civil services.

Yadav kept preparing for the UPSC civil services exam as well as the UPPCS exam. After failing thrice, she finally succeeded in the fourth attempt in UPPCS 2016. By securing 13th rank in this, she became the first female SDM of her city Mainpuri.

SDM Apoorva Yadav’s husband’s name is Vishal Tyagi. Both had a grand wedding in Shivpuri located in Uttarakhand. Apoorva is also very popular on social media. She has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram. Apoorva also has a channel on YouTube. Not only this, Apoorva Yadav and Vishal Tyagi also have a couple account on Instagram, whose name is Vipoorva.

